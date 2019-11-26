Best, worst days to travel during Thanksgiving week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —It’s no secret that the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year with people ready to put miles on the road and in the air.

According to Tripadvisor, 58% of people will drive, and 35% will fly to their destinations this holiday season.

Which days should you travel? And which days should you avoid?

According to AAA, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the worst day to travel for motorists. Most usually don’t have a choice due to work or school.

On that day, driving between the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. is not recommended. Drivers may experience delays up to 3 times longer than normal.

The other worst days to travel, according to Smarttravel.com is Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 as people head back home.

For those of you flying, triple a says, Monday and Tuesday of thanksgiving week are best. Those two days offer the best deals on air tickets.

Smarttravel.com has found that traveling on Thanksgiving day is typically a great deal, because so few people want to fly on the actual holiday.