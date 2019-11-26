Bibb Co. Sheriff’s Office offers to fund pay scale study for county employees’ raises

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County commissioners are revisiting the idea of a new pay scale study that examines giving county employees raises.

Commissioners say that a study may be exactly what’s needed.

All year, Macon-Bibb commissioners opposed Mayor Robert Reichert’s idea of conducting a new pay scale study. The study allows job descriptions and salaries for county employees to be re-evaluated.

Commissioners previously argued that they should use an existing, 5-year old pay scale study that was never used, and avoid paying $150,000 for a new one.

Funding for the study wouldn’t come from the general fund. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says he’ll pay for it from the Bibb County Sheriff’s office drug bust confiscation funds.

“To me, this is crime fighting,” Sheriff Davis. “If I can pay some money to get us off the mark to get us moving down the road to getting pay study, or equitable salaries, I think that is crime prevention and it’s money well spent.”

Commissioners plan to decide on funding for the pay scale study at the commission meeting next Tuesday.