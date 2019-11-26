3 men face burglary, drug charges in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins law enforcement officers arrested three men in connection with a residential burglary.

Detectives with the Warner Robins Police Department and SWAT executed a search warrant on Shannon Ridge Drive regarding the burglary.

Authorities say that the incident happened on November 25 around 1:45 p.m.

Arrests and charges

Officers arrested 22-year-old Felton Lee King III and charged him with the following:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Marijuana

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Obstruction of Officers

Officers also arrested 18-year-old Adarius Keyshawn King and charged him with:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Marijuana

Finally, officers arrested 20-year-old Romaire Devone King and charged him with:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Possession of Marijuana

Authorities seized a gun that Felton hid in his clothing. Officers say he threw the gun as they approached him.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Josh Dokes at (478) 302-5380. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.