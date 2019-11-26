Cherry Blossom Festival announces chairman for 2020

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival announced its 2020 Festival Chairman. Central Georgia Technical College President Dr. Ivan Allen will serve as chairman as the Pinkest Party On Earth celebrates its 39th year.

Dr. Allen has served on the Board of Directors for the past six years. He was selected by the Executive Committee and Festival President/CEO Stacy Moore.

Dr. Allen is a native of Macon where he graduated from Mount De Sales Academy. He is a Phi Beta Kappa Graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta. He also holds a Master’s of Public Administration from Georgia College and State University and a Doctorate of Education from Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Allen and his wife Danyel reside in Centerville with their three children.

The 39th Cherry Blossom Festival is March 27 through April 5, 2020.