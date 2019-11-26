Dry today, but showers return tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will continue to warm over the next couple of days as rain chances are on the rise tomorrow.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Under a partly to mostly sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will be topping out in the middle to upper 60’s all across the area. A few communities will reach the low 70’s. Tonight and into tomorrow morning we will begin to see cloud cover increasing ahead of our next cold front. Under a partly cloudy sky temperatures are going to be much milder than this morning. Morning lows will bottom out in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

TOMORROW.

We will be dealing with a few scattered showers on one of the busiest travel days of the year. A cold front will move through the are bringing showers to Middle Georgia. During the afternoon temperatures will top out in the low to middle 70’s before falling into the middle 40’s overnight.

THANKSGIVING AND BEYOND.

Weather is not going to be an issue for your Thanksgiving plans! Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will be topping out in the low to middle 60’s during the afternoon. For the late night shoppers, temperatures will be in the lower 40’s. We will stay mostly dry on Friday and Saturday before another cold front moves through on Sunday. Behind the front we will see cooler and drier air move in.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)