Masked man robs store on Eisenhower Parkway at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Harbor Freight on Eisenhower Parkway. Authorities say the incident happened around 2:25 p.m.

Deputies say a masked man reportedly entered the store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived.

No one reported any injuries during this incident.

Description

Authorities described the suspect as the following:

Male

Stands 6 feet tall

Last seen wearing, khaki pants, black shoes, and a dark in color hoodie with a mask covering the bottom half of his face

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.