Man arrested in connection to November 22 shooting death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting last week that left another man dead.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Darren Ameen Fields was arrested at the Bibb County Probation office and booked into the Bibb County Jail on a murder charge after being interviewed.

- Advertisement -

He’s being held without bond.

23-year-old Jayme Divine Johnson was shot and killed on Friday, November 22.

If you have any additional information, contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.