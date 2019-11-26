Axe throwing spot now open in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Axe throwing is a sport that has grown to international status and it has now come to Middle Georgia.

Maniax Axe Throwing opened its downtown Macon location today. Managing partner Quintin Bohan calls Macon “the perfect location for the sport.”

“It was just a really good opportunity with how Macon’s expanding,” Bohan said. “There’s really not much entertainment besides just bars and grills. So it’s a good opportunity trying to bring something to Macon. A little fun.”

Hours of operation and cost

Where: 497 2nd Street Suite B ♦ Macon, Georgia 31201

Sunday: 12 noon – 7 p.m. (the last throw begins 7 p.m.)

Tuesday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. (the last throw begins 9 p.m.)

Friday: 5 p.m. – midnight (last throw 11 p.m.)

Sat: 12 noon – 2:00 p.m. (birthday parties/special events) and 2 p.m. – 12 midnight (last throw begins 11 p.m.)

One-hour throwing costs $24.50 per person.