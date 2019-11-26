Mentor’s Project Protégés spread Christmas spirit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tuesday morning, a special group of kids who are apart of The Mentor’s Project of Bibb County wanted to give to others, just like others gave to them.

June O’Neal says, “We [The Mentor’s Project] provide 1-on-1 as well as group mentoring and wrap-around services, including a food pantry, clothes closet and school supplies.”

- Advertisement -

Stormy Prevatt is a Mentor’s Project Protégé and Youth Advisory Club member.

“We wanted to know how we can impact Macon like the Mentor Project impacts Macon,” Prevatt said. She says giving back gives her a good feeling.

Prevatt has participated in the program for nearly two years.

“I never really had that much,” Prevatt said. “But knowing that I’m helping other people how other people helped me. It just makes me feel good as a person.”

Giving back

So how are the kids giving back? By putting together gift bags for children in the Macon Youth Detention Center, that’s how.

“They don’t get many things even though they are in the place they are,” Prevatt said.

“They still need to get stuff for Christmas. Since there are limited things we can give them, everybody needs body products, cleansing products, so that’s the best we could do.”

The Mentor Project Protégés assembled 100 gift bags in all. O’Neal hopes that the kids learn from the experience.

“When they realize that you don’t get real Christmas gifts, and this is what you can have,” O’Neal said. “I hope it makes them think before they make a choice that they will regret for the rest of their lives.”

The Mentor Project Protégés will send the gift bags to the Macon Youth Detention Center and hopefully put a smile on a few faces.