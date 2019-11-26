Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 18-22

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 18 and Friday, November 22. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Subway
650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

ITU @ Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)
800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Momma Shay’s Kitchen
917 N WILKINSON ST STE 1 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken
2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Down South Seafood
972 SPARTA HWY SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Duke’s Dawg House
162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

AJ’s Hot Wings and More
2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

 

Bibb County:

Comfort Inn & Suites (FS)
3915 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

The Oaks at Peake Assisted Living (FS)
400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Papa’s Wing & Seafood
919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Comfort Suites (FS)
120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

S&S Cafeteria
2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94 (improved score from previous day; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Hilton Garden Inn (FS)
120 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Shogun
900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Salvation Army of Central Georgia (FS)
1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Z Beans Coffee
1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

S&S Cafeteria
2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 64 (improved score the following day; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

La Bella Morelia
524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Subway
5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Fish & Pig
6420 MOSLEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

La Quinta Inn (FS)
3944 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Firehouse Subs
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Regency Hospital Company of Macon LLC (FS)
535 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Teriyaki House
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Macon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (FS)
505 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Jim Shaw’s
3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Tattnall Square Academy
111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Pizza Hut
66 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Taco Bell
945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

J.H. Heard Elementary School (FS)
6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Arby’s
975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Macon Transitional Center (FS)
200 HENRY ST MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Heritage Elementary School (FS)
6050 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Burger King
5441 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

 

Hancock County:

CRM Providence of Sparta (FS)
60 PROVIDENCE STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

 

Houston County:

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant
632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

La Quinta Inn and Suites (FS)
4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger
774 W HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Days Inn and Suites (FS)
2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

J.J. Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Chick-fil-A
1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Jalisco Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

American Legion Post 594 (FS)
1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Dairy Queen
1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Nu-Way Weiners
1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Perry Senior Center (FS)
1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

American Legion Post 172 Lounge
1345 RADIO LOOP RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

American Legion Post 172 Restaurant
1345 RADIO LOOP WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Hong Kong Express
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Mike’s Hot Dogs and Hamburgers
823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Peking Garden & Sushi
3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Starbucks Coffee
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Stevie B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE 13 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

The Taco Shed
100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Buffalo Grill
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Comfort Inn (FS)
2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Chick-fil-A
1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Civic Center (Homer J. Walker) (FS)
700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

White Diamond Grill, LLC
497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Waffle House
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Greek Village
1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Owens Boarding House
106 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Wine & Beer Bar
774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

2 Guys and a Pizzeria
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Kimberly’s Food and Fashion
1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Saigon Noodle House
402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Summer’s Landing or W.R. (FS)
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

The Lodge (FS)
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Cuban Island Cafe
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Hardees
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Home 2 Suites (FS)
205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

The Phoenix at Lake Joy (FS)
100 LAKE CROSSING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Snow Cone Team – We Care Heating and Air (FS)
924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

 

Jasper County:

Frank’s Restaurant
1811 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Pizza Wings and Things
4182 JACKSON LAKE RD. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Dairy Queen
680 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Piedmont Academy (FS)
126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

 

Jones County:

Jones County High School (FS)
339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Stone Brooke Suites (FS)
114 STONE BROOKE DR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

 

Laurens County:

Da Neighorhood Grill
102 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

 

Monroe County:

Hampton Inn (FS)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (FS)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Quality Inn (FS)
951 HWY 42 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

La Pasadita Cafe
275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

 

Peach County:

Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

The Railroad Cafe
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

 

Upson County:

Southside Wings
501 SOUTH CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

 

Wheeler County:

Glenwood Healthcare, Inc. (FS)
41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

 

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County Head Start (FS)
138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

AJ’s Wings
185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Boehner’s Front Porch
260 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

You Might Also Like