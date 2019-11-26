Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 18-22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 18 and Friday, November 22. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019
Subway
650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
ITU @ Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)
800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Momma Shay’s Kitchen
917 N WILKINSON ST STE 1 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering
1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Kentucky Fried Chicken
2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Down South Seafood
972 SPARTA HWY SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Duke’s Dawg House
162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
AJ’s Hot Wings and More
2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Bibb County:
Comfort Inn & Suites (FS)
3915 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019
The Oaks at Peake Assisted Living (FS)
400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019
Papa’s Wing & Seafood
919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019
Comfort Suites (FS)
120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019
S&S Cafeteria
2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94 (improved score from previous day; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019
Hilton Garden Inn (FS)
120 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Shogun
900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Salvation Army of Central Georgia (FS)
1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Z Beans Coffee
1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
S&S Cafeteria
2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 64 (improved score the following day; see above)
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
La Bella Morelia
524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Subway
5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Fish & Pig
6420 MOSLEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
La Quinta Inn (FS)
3944 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Firehouse Subs
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Regency Hospital Company of Macon LLC (FS)
535 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Teriyaki House
4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Macon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (FS)
505 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Jim Shaw’s
3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Tattnall Square Academy
111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Pizza Hut
66 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Taco Bell
945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
J.H. Heard Elementary School (FS)
6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Arby’s
975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Macon Transitional Center (FS)
200 HENRY ST MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Heritage Elementary School (FS)
6050 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Burger King
5441 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Hancock County:
CRM Providence of Sparta (FS)
60 PROVIDENCE STREET SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Houston County:
Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant
632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019
La Quinta Inn and Suites (FS)
4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019
Starbucks Coffee – Kroger
774 W HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019
Days Inn and Suites (FS)
2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019
Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019
J.J. Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019
Chick-fil-A
1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Jalisco Grill
273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
American Legion Post 594 (FS)
1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Dairy Queen
1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Wendy’s
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Nu-Way Weiners
1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Perry Senior Center (FS)
1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Marco’s Pizza
273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
American Legion Post 172 Lounge
1345 RADIO LOOP RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
American Legion Post 172 Restaurant
1345 RADIO LOOP WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Hong Kong Express
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Krystal
1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Mike’s Hot Dogs and Hamburgers
823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Peking Garden & Sushi
3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Starbucks Coffee
2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Stevie B’s Pizza
2907 WATSON BLVD STE 13 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
The Taco Shed
100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Curry Mantra
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Buffalo Grill
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Comfort Inn (FS)
2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Chick-fil-A
1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Civic Center (Homer J. Walker) (FS)
700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
White Diamond Grill, LLC
497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Waffle House
2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Starbucks Coffee – Kroger
3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Greek Village
1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Liz Southern Cooking and Catering
1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Owens Boarding House
106 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Thai Pepper
1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
American Philly and Wings II
1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Wine & Beer Bar
774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
2 Guys and a Pizzeria
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Kimberly’s Food and Fashion
1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
La Cabana Mexican Restaurant
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Saigon Noodle House
402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Summer’s Landing or W.R. (FS)
600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
The Lodge (FS)
200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Cuban Island Cafe
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Hardees
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Home 2 Suites (FS)
205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
The Phoenix at Lake Joy (FS)
100 LAKE CROSSING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Snow Cone Team – We Care Heating and Air (FS)
924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Jasper County:
Frank’s Restaurant
1811 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Pizza Wings and Things
4182 JACKSON LAKE RD. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Dairy Queen
680 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Piedmont Academy (FS)
126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Jones County:
Jones County High School (FS)
339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Stone Brooke Suites (FS)
114 STONE BROOKE DR GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Laurens County:
Da Neighorhood Grill
102 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Monroe County:
Hampton Inn (FS)
360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019
Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (FS)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Quality Inn (FS)
951 HWY 42 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019
Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
La Pasadita Cafe
275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Peach County:
Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
The Railroad Cafe
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019
Upson County:
Southside Wings
501 SOUTH CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Wheeler County:
Glenwood Healthcare, Inc. (FS)
41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019
Wilkinson County:
Wilkinson County Head Start (FS)
138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
AJ’s Wings
185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019
Boehner’s Front Porch
260 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019