Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores November 18-22

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, November 18 and Friday, November 22. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Panda Express

2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Subway

650 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

ITU @ Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)

800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Momma Shay’s Kitchen

917 N WILKINSON ST STE 1 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

The Original Crockett Family Cafeteria and Catering

1850 NORTH COLUMBIA STREET, SUITE 10 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken

2337 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Down South Seafood

972 SPARTA HWY SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Duke’s Dawg House

162 SINCLAIR MARINA RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

AJ’s Hot Wings and More

2601 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Bibb County:

Comfort Inn & Suites (FS)

3915 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

The Oaks at Peake Assisted Living (FS)

400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Papa’s Wing & Seafood

919 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Comfort Suites (FS)

120 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

S&S Cafeteria

2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 94 (improved score from previous day; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Hilton Garden Inn (FS)

120 STADIUM DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Shogun

900 BURRUS RD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Salvation Army of Central Georgia (FS)

1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Z Beans Coffee

1635 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

S&S Cafeteria

2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 64 (improved score the following day; see above)

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

La Bella Morelia

524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Subway

5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Fish & Pig

6420 MOSLEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

La Quinta Inn (FS)

3944 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Firehouse Subs

4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Regency Hospital Company of Macon LLC (FS)

535 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Teriyaki House

4921 RIVERSIDE DR STE C MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Macon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (FS)

505 COLISEUM DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Jim Shaw’s

3040 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Tattnall Square Academy

111 TROJAN TRL MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Pizza Hut

66 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Taco Bell

945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

J.H. Heard Elementary School (FS)

6515 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Arby’s

975 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Macon Transitional Center (FS)

200 HENRY ST MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Heritage Elementary School (FS)

6050 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Burger King

5441 BOWMAN RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Hancock County:

CRM Providence of Sparta (FS)

60 PROVIDENCE STREET SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Houston County:

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant

632 N HOUSTON LAKE BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

La Quinta Inn and Suites (FS)

4080 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger

774 W HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Days Inn and Suites (FS)

2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Zaxby’s

3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

J.J. Teriyaki

2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Chick-fil-A

1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Jalisco Grill

273 PERRY PKWY STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

American Legion Post 594 (FS)

1523 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Dairy Queen

1214 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Wendy’s

2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Nu-Way Weiners

1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Perry Senior Center (FS)

1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Red Lobster

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Marco’s Pizza

273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

American Legion Post 172 Lounge

1345 RADIO LOOP RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

American Legion Post 172 Restaurant

1345 RADIO LOOP WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Hong Kong Express

2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Krystal

1638 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Mike’s Hot Dogs and Hamburgers

823 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Subway

600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Peking Garden & Sushi

3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Starbucks Coffee

2729 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

314 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Stevie B’s Pizza

2907 WATSON BLVD STE 13 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

The Taco Shed

100 A HWY 247 S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Curry Mantra

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 290 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Firehouse Subs

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Buffalo Grill

115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Comfort Inn (FS)

2725 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Chick-fil-A

1867 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Civic Center (Homer J. Walker) (FS)

700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

White Diamond Grill, LLC

497 HWY 247 PO BOX 39 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Waffle House

2816 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger

3094 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Greek Village

1801 WATSON BLVD STE E WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Liz Southern Cooking and Catering

1746 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Owens Boarding House

106 YOUNG AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Thai Pepper

1806 RUSSELL PKWY STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

American Philly and Wings II

1307 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Wine & Beer Bar

774 GA HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

2 Guys and a Pizzeria

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 2000 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Kimberly’s Food and Fashion

1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 1200 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits

744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Saigon Noodle House

402 HWY 247 STE 1700-1800 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Summer’s Landing or W.R. (FS)

600 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

The Lodge (FS)

200 S KIMBERLY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Cuban Island Cafe

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Hardees

1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Home 2 Suites (FS)

205 WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

The Phoenix at Lake Joy (FS)

100 LAKE CROSSING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Snow Cone Team – We Care Heating and Air (FS)

924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Jasper County:

Frank’s Restaurant

1811 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Pizza Wings and Things

4182 JACKSON LAKE RD. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Dairy Queen

680 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Piedmont Academy (FS)

126 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Jones County:

Jones County High School (FS)

339 CUMSLO RD GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Stone Brooke Suites (FS)

114 STONE BROOKE DR GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Laurens County:

Da Neighorhood Grill

102 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Monroe County:

Hampton Inn (FS)

360 FRONTAGE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-22-2019

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (FS)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Quality Inn (FS)

951 HWY 42 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2019

Waffle House

286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

La Pasadita Cafe

275 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Peach County:

Waffle House

301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

The Railroad Cafe

117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2019

Upson County:

Southside Wings

501 SOUTH CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Wheeler County:

Glenwood Healthcare, Inc. (FS)

41 N FIFTH ST PO BOX 869 GLENWOOD, GA 30428

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2019

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County Head Start (FS)

138 PAPERMILL RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

AJ’s Wings

185 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019

Boehner’s Front Porch

260 MILLEDGEVILLE RD GORDON, GA 31031

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-21-2019