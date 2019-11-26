Twiggs Co. woman faces prison time for 300 grams of meth

A judge sentenced 25-year-old Tiffany Sauls of Danville to about eight years in prison for trying to selling more than 300 grams of meth.

A judge sentenced 25-year-old Tiffany Sauls of Danville to about eight years in prison with five years supervised release.

According to evidence in the trial, on September 29, 2018, officiers pulled over Sauls on Interstate 16 in Twiggs County. Officers smelled marijuana, and during a search they found 302.61 grams of meth with 99% purity. Officers also reported finding a digital scale and baggies.

A witness in the case testified that Sauls bragged about hitting the “lottery” when she picked up the drugs from Atlanta.