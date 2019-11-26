Wednesday brings warmth and a chance of rain

Middle Georgia will get a little break from full sunshine for just one day this week.



A weakening cold front will push through Middle Georgia tomorrow during the early afternoon. This front will bring a chance of showers to the area, but not much more. We will also see a significant warm up ahead of the front, as highs warm into the upper 70’s and low 80’s.



Thanksgiving will bring beautiful weather to Middle Georgia. Although it will be cooler than Wednesday, highs will still be above normal. The clear skies will continue to hang around through the end of the week, which means dry weather for Black Friday shopping.



By the end of the weekend a much stronger cold front will push through. This will bring the chance for heavy rain,gusty winds, and potentially a few thunderstorms on Sunday.

A burst of cold air will come in behind the front, dropping our highs back to the 50’s and bringing breezy conditions to start next week.

Stay tuned to the forecast for the latest on the weekend storm.