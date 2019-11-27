Daybreak Interview: Warner Robins Chef makes winning seafood dish

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – He competed against some of best seafood chefs in the state during the first ever Georgia Seafood Festival on November 9th. Chef Scottie Johnson, a private chef from Warner Robins, took home the gold.

He visited Daybreak to make one of the dishes he made during the competition, seafood succotash.

Click on the video to see the full cooking segment.

Seafood Succotash Recipe:

1 Jalapeño, diced (optional)

1 Red bell pepper, diced

1 Green bell pepper, diced

1 Yellow bell pepper, diced

Corn, frozen bag or fresh (2 corn on cob)

1 Squash, Diced

1 Zucchini, diced

Fresh parsley, chopped

Fresh basil, chopped

Salt/Pepper to taste

Butter, 2 tbsp

Lemon juice, 1 fresh squeezed

Wine, 1/2 c (pinot grigio sweet or moscato)

Chicken stock, 1/2 c

Shrimp, 16/20

Andouille sausage, sliced

Instructions:

Clean and peel shrimp, cut sausage. Cook sausage until done and set aside. Cook shrimp until done set aside. Combine all other ingredients and cook until al dente or your preference. Season to taste. Served with parsley or basil and garnish with shrimp and sausage.