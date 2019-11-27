Man wanted for robbing Neighborhood Grocery at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for a man they say robbed the Neighborhood Grocery at 2017 Millerfield Road in Macon Tuesday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing black clothes, a mask and green gloves, entered the store with a gun around 10:45 p.m. He demanded money from the clerk and once he got the money, he ran. He fired his gun in the air when he got outside of the store. No one was injured.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.