Candidate for Macon-Bibb mayor announces plan for reducing crime

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Macon-Bibb Mayoral candidate Cliffard Whitby released his six-point ‘Crime Reduction and Public Safety’ plan Wednesday.

He held a news conference at the New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church to announce his plan. He said Bibb County residents deserve better leadership and that there is a disconnection between the youth and elected officials.

Whitby said community leaders and elected officials should not turn their backs on the youth who become crime victims.

“We’ve had young people who lose their lives over the senseless violence. I applaud Sheriff Davis and his entire sheriff’s department on the work that they’re doing, but we have a lot of work to do,” Whitby said.

Here is the plan Whitby released.

Six- Point Crime Reduction and Public Safety Plan:

1) Reduce gun violence

2) Put first responders first

3) Invest in Macon-Bibb’s youth

4) Improve Macon-Bibb’s approach to criminal justice reform

5) Fight crime before it happens

• Accelerate demolition and land banking of the nearly 10,000 blighted properties in Macon-Bibb.

• Establish community centers and churches in key precincts as “Opportunity Centers,” where residents can receive targeted and intensive job training and placement services. Renewing the city’s relationship with Workforce Development and with the Neighborhood Associations.

• Ensure effective community policing throughout the city by: 1) expanding foot patrols downtown and in key neighborhoods and precincts, and 2) conducting an annual survey of Macon-Bibb residents, businesses, and community organizations on their experiences with and perceptions of the Macon-Bibb Sheriff’s Department and all first responders as well as utilizing that and other information in an annual review of department’s policies and practices.

6) Make Seniors safe

• Adding needed infrastructure changes by adding street lights and sidewalks especially in traditional neighborhoods where senior citizens live.

• Creating safer and secure ways for reporting crime and suspicious activities.