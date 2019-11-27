MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The holidays are usually spent with family and friends enjoying good times. But for some, there’s often a feeling of sadness.

“You might find them crying,” said licensed counselor D. Renee Smith. “You might find them isolated. You might find them in the bed.”

Smith says some people may feel triggered around the holidays, because what they are used to, doesn’t exist anymore.

“Some of the things they don’t want to be involved in. Some of the holiday specials or traditions it reminds them, it triggers them, about a person that they love and that they lost,” said Smith.

Losing a loved one is a difficult battle to face, but there are ways to help you get through the holidays.

“Don’t isolate. It is easy to isolate, but you want to be around those people who support you and love you that can understand what it is that you’re going through, ” Smith shared.

The counselor adds, the first signs of depression is when you are no longer able to function properly at home or work. She says if you feel this way, it’s okay to grieve.

“If you want to have a moment to cry or you want to have a moment to yourself, do that.”

The counselor says don’t forget to get help. Depression can have a long lasting affect.