DRY BRANCH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As we head to see family and friends this holiday season, it is important to be mindful of traffic. Three types of traffic immediately come to mind: highway, pedestrian, and deer traffic. From October until the end of December, deer traffic gets especially bad due to deer mating season, also known as the rut.

So much so Jones County Sheriff’s Office asked for help on their Facebook page from an unsuspected source: hunters.

Deputy Jason Douglas, with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, explained the post.

“Today’s world it’s a great way to get out to the community. More and more older people are getting on it, but that’s where you’re going to find your younger people and try to get a message out to them,” Douglas said. “It’s just a great way to stay in touch and show them that we are paying attention to what’s going on around us.”

From January until September, Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported an average of 16 and a half deer versus car accidents. So far this month, 41.

Jay Cranford, owner of Trophys Unlimited, started hunting as a child; he knows this time of year deer are on the move.

“They will travel over 300 miles in search of different doe’s throughout their territory,” Cranford said.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office just wants a little help.

“Well you’ve got a bag limit and you can meet it every year. If everybody does that we’ll have a lot less wrecks,” Douglas

“I’m sure they want people to do it, insurance companies want people to kill more deer, but hey, there’s a lot of deer in Georgia. I’m not sure that’s going to put a big impact on them, but the encouragement is warranted,” Cranford said.

Peak times for deer mating varies locally for more information on the rut or to see time-frames where you live, check the Department Of Natural Resources’ website.

The main point, drive with caution.