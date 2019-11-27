It’s the Law: Holiday travel and crashes

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC's Shelby Coates for our weekly segment "It's the Law."

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

During the holiday season, many of us will hit the road. Triple AAA reports more than 55 million travelers made plans to travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. And 49.3 million of those travelers will be on the road.

- Advertisement -

Hopefully, no one ends up in crash, but Davis offers some insight in case you are involved in an wreck with injuries or damage.