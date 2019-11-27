Middle Georgians can get a chance to win tickets for the SEC Championship Game

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The annual Jeff Smith Auto Raffle is back for its 12th year.

Jeff Smith Automotive has partnered with the United Way of Central Georgia to raffle off a new vehicle.

Communications Director Laura Stauter says this is a chance for people to win a new car and for a chance to get tickets to the SEC Championship Football Game.

“We’re going to do the drawing at noon on December 4th, and any tickets that have been purchased since the raffle began until then, will be entered into that drawing for the SEC tickets,” Stauter said.

The winner for the Jeff Smith Auto Raffle will be drawn on January 10th and will have their choice from among six new vehicles.

All proceeds generated from raffle ticket sales will go directly to United Way of Central Georgia to “help overcome generational poverty in Central Georgia and advance the common good”.

To purchase a raffle, click here.