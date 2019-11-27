Mom to Mom: Affordable Disney Trip

Mom to Mom is taking you to Disney today, the affordable way! Mom to Mom host Mandy Williamson wanted to surprise her five-year-old with a “Surprise You’re Going to Disney Box”. She bought hers online, but you can also create your own. It’s super easy and you can find all this stuff at many of the major department stores.

Affordable travel options

There’s always a lot online that you can possibly find. Mandy went with her five-year-old, and they were able to find a flight during the week that was really cheap. Now, if you’re wanting to take the entire family, driving might be the other option.

Disney tickets, lodging, and food savings

The best time of the year is in their offseason and that’s usually around mid-November, end of December, January, and February. Not to mention the weather is awesome. You can always stay off-campus, but if you wanted to go and be on Disney property, camping is a lower-cost way to go. Mandy and her son stopped for a quick snack that they brought in. And they saved money by taking our own snacks into Disney, which you can take all kinds of stuff in there. Peanut butter and jellies, turkey sandwich, or just something healthy.