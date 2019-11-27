Sunny Thanksgiving in store for us

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front moving through the state today will bring a few showers, but we will be clearing out just in time for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

TODAY.

Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are going to top out in the low to middle 70’s as a cold front prepares to move through. This front will be weakening as it continues to moves closer to Middle Georgia, and that means less rain chances. We are looking at isolated downpours during the afternoon and evening hours. Tonight, we will begin to clear out and cool off. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low to middle 40’s under a mostly clear sky.

THANKSGIVING DAY.

The cold front will be through the area and that is going to set us up for a perfect afternoon. Under a sunny sky, temperatures are going to top out in the middle to upper 60’s before falling into the lower 40’s overnight.

BLACK FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

We stay dry on Friday before isolated showers return on Saturday ahead of another cold front. The heaviest rain will fall on Sunday as our next front moves through the area.

