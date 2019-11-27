Sunshine and dry weather on the menu for Thanksgiving

Good evening!

Rain moved out earlier this afternoon and we were gifted with a beautiful and warm evening. Highs today reached the upper 70’s across Middle Georgia, but the cold front that caused the rain brings a cool down overnight.

Thanksgiving Travel:



Although we saw rain today, quiet weather moves in to the southeast for at least a few days. If you are traveling to the northeast or the great plains on Thursday, be aware that you might deal with some delays.

Thanksgiving Forecast:

Clear skies will allow for a cool down overnight into the 40’s. Dry air that moved in behind the front will allow us to warm up quickly to the 60’s. Excellent weather will stick around through at least Black Friday.

Next Storm System:



A strong cold front will push towards Middle Georgia overnight Saturday, but mainly on Sunday. Expect heavy rain,gusty winds, and potentially a few thunderstorms.

Extended Forecast:



Cold air will filter back in across Middle Georgia behind the front. Highs will stay mainly in the 50’s as lows drop into the 30’s. Sunshine and high pressure will hang around through the middle of next week.