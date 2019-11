FORT VALLEY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Peach County deputies arrested two men for allegedly shooting at kids, who were riding a dirt bike and a go-kart.

According to the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Arrowhead Trail around 6 p.m. Monday.

Deputies then arrested 66-year-old Paul Mcpeek.

After further investigation, deputies also arrested 71-year-old Richard Hummel, Tuesday afternoon.

Mcpeek and Hummel are both charged with four counts of aggravated assault.