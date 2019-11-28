Gorgeous Thanksgiving Day weather expected

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – It is going to be a picture perfect Thanksgiving Day across our area as cooler and drier air settles into the region.

THANKSGIVING.

- Advertisement -

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are going to top out in the middle to upper 60’s which means outdoor holiday plans are a go for today! Tonight, if you have plans on going out to shop, make sure you pack a light jacket as temperatures will be falling into the low and middle 40’s.

BLACK FRIDAY.

We will start the morning off on a cool and clear note, but by the afternoon we will be warming up. Temperatures are going to be right back in the middle 60’s under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures Friday night will fall into the 40’s again.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

We are mostly dry on Saturday, but rain chances will be increasing as we head throughout the day. Isolated showers are expected on Saturday, but widespread showers are expected with our next cold frontal passage on Sunday. Behind the front we will cool off and dry out as high temperatures early next week will be running below average in the middle to upper 50’s.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)