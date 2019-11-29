Man injured in Dodge County after his car was struck by a train

CHAUNCEY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A man has been hospitalized after his car was struck by a train in Dodge County on Thanksgiving.

According to Georgia State Patrol, 20 year old Seaborn Attaway was driving on South Railroad Avenue in Chauncey just after 12 Thursday afternoon. He turned right on Durham Street and drove on to some railroad tracks, as a Norfolk Southern train was passing through. The train hit the passenger side of Attaway’s car. The car eventually stopped on its drivers side, 66 feet away from where the train hit it.

- Advertisement -

Georgia State Patrol reports that Attaway was taken to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin for a possible broken arm.