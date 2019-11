MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Although sales usually begin on Black Friday, Best Buy, Target, and many other stores wasted no time opening their doors to shoppers.

Anjali Patel stood outside BestBuy since early Thanksgiving morning waiting for deals.

“We’re here to get a phone for my brother,” Patel said. “We are also getting a TV, and some other things.”

Best Buy doors opened Thursday at 5 p.m., and more stores opened later.