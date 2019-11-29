Discover Middle Georgia: Hamburg State Park

MITCHELL, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – At the end of the Revolutionary War, Hamburg State Park was the home of a grist mill used for trade and barter. Built in the early 1920’s, Hamburg’s second grist mill was located on the Ogeechee River in Washington County.

The grist mill is one of the reasons that Hamburg is unique. Park manager Julie House says that the park “offers you an opportunity to step back in time and experience camping the way it use to be.”

While the grist mill is not fully operational, there are events throughout the year that allows visitors to get an idea of what the mill looked like it its prime.

While the summer months are when the park is most active with canoe, kayak, and aquaboat rentals, you can visit any day of the year.