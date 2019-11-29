The End Zone: Quarterfinal playoff scores and highlights

November 29:

AAAAAA:

Houston County , Harrison

Lee County , Dacula

AAAAA:

Griffin , Jones County

Buford , Carrollton

Clarke Central , Warner Robins

Dutchtown , Starr’s Mill

AAAA:

West Laurens , Blessed Trinity

Woodward , Cartersville

AAA:

Peach County , Cedar Grove

Hart County , GACS

Jefferson , Crisp County

North Murray , Jenkins

AA:

Hapeville , Dublin

Rabun County , Thomasville

A:

Manchester , Irwin County

Warren County , Clinch County

GISA-AAA:

Tiftarea , John Milledge

Valwood , Pinewood Christian

GISA-AA:

Gatewood , Brentwood

Edmund Burke , Briarwood

