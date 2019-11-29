Iraq's prime minister submits resignation as deadly protests sweep country

Iraq’s embattled prime minister said Friday he would submit his resignation following weeks of deadly anti-government protests, making him the second Mideast leader forced to step down after demonstrations in recent weeks.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi announced his intention to resign Friday live on Iraqi television, the day after more than 40 protesters were killed in clashes with security forces.

- Advertisement -

Lebanon’s prime minister Saad Hariri announced last month that he was handing in his resignation to the president after he hit a “dead end” amid nationwide protests.