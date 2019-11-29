ARMED AND MASKED MEN ROB POST OFFICE ON PIO NONO AVE

SUSPECTS RAN TOWARD PATTERSON STREET THEN GOT INTO A RED-COLORED HONDA

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The search for pair of men that robbed a Macon post office on Friday afternoon continues.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says at 1:15 p.m. two masked men walked into the United States Post Office at 1040 Pio Nono Avenue.

One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded money from a postal worker.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspects left on foot and headed toward Patterson Street.

A witness says that the men got into a red-colored Honda with a “drive-out” tag.

There are no further details about which directions the suspects went after getting into the car.

The Sheriff’s Office described the men as black males, in dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and wore bandanas that covered their faces.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.