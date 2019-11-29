MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – To kick-off the holiday season, Friday night starts the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza.

Faith Bartolotta says watching the Christmas lighting event has become a tradition for her and her family.

“We love it. It’s very exciting to have the lights here,” Bartolotta said. “We always bring the grandbabies down and they just run around and look at them. They’re so pretty.”

Christmas lights organizer Bryan Nichols says he started the show three years ago to spread Christmas cheer. He wanted to do something spectacular in the southeast — sync Christmas lights to a live concert.

Each year, the concert has grown — last year in size and this year with interactive activities.

Activities

The activities include:

an LED tree

an extra snowblower

a projector

Christmas trees with faces

leaping arches

light brights

Each year, Nichols says he works long hours to pull the show off for the hundreds of thousands of people who come to see the Christmas lights.

“All I have to do if I start getting tired is to start thinking of all the people and all the faces and joy that it’s going to bring. It kind of rejuvenates me,” Nichols said.

The Christmas lights run through January 2. Shows start at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m nightly.