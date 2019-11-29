Newtown, Peyton Anderson Foundation rehab theater for potential buyers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An iconic downtown theater left abandoned for 40 years is finally getting some attention.

The Bibb Theatre on Second Street is a great backdrop for Instagram — with the facade, marquee, and mid-century design.

However, it has been abandoned for decades, according to Newtown Macon CEO Josh Rogers.

“The Bibb Theatre was actually built in 1929 for the department store giant, Montgomery Ward,” he said. “They had a fire in 1938. So it wasn’t converted into a theater until 1939. It was just a regular three-story department store.”

Rehabilitation project

Newtown Macon and the Peyton Anderson Foundation have partnered to invest $2 million for the purchase and restoration of the building. They hope this attracts potential investors.

“Most of the floor collapsed inside, so we’ve built a new floor from the front door to the back door,” Rogers said. “It’s structurally sound. You can go inside now. We’re anxious to show this off to potential tenants who might like to use it as a theater, music venue, restaurant, bar, distillery, basically anything you can think of.”

Also, the project includes a next-door building. It has nine apartments and a store front.

“Downtown housing is the secret sauce that has lead to this phase of downtown revitalization,” Rogers said. “It’s just no question.”

Within two weeks, Newtown Macon plans to post an online application for potential buyers.