PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Perry is getting ready for Small Business Saturday, as business owners and merchants along Carroll Street prepare.

“It brings a lot of people in, especially after the holiday,” said Susan Evans, owner of YES! It’s Consignment.

Small Business Saturday is an effort to highlight local and small businesses in the community, as opposed to big chain retail stores.

Anna Spence, marketing manager for boutique Kollier & Co., says they are new to the area and excited to participate.

“We want to support our business but we also want to support all of our neighbors,” said Spence.

Participating businesses say you can shop at their store to qualify for a passport stamp. The stamp allows people the opportunity to win $300 to shop in downtown Perry.

The event is a partnership between the Perry Main Street Advisory Board and the Perry Downtown Merchants Council. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s great restaurants, great shops, it’s just a great place to get out and walk around and enjoy,” said Evans.

PASSPORT SHOPPING PROMOTION

After shoppers receive at least 10 passport stamps, they can submit their passports to the welcome table or the last participating merchant. Passport submission enters the shopper in a drawing for $300 (in downtown Perry dollars).

No purchase is necessary to participate in the passport promotion.