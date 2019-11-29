Temporary street closures during Downtown Macon Christmas Parade

Closures start at 8 a.m. and finish as parade and pedestrians clear the street.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several roads will close temporarily during the 2019 Downtown Macon Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 1st.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says starting at 8 a.m. Mulberry Street and First Street will close.

Street closures starting at 11 a.m. include:



MLK Jr. Boulevard – from Walnut Street to Poplar Street.

Cherry Street – from Fifth Street to First Street.

First Street – from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street.

Mulberry Street – from First Street to MLK Jr. Boulevard.

The streets will reopen once the parade passes, and pedestrians clear the roadway.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have “No Parking” signs already in place. Parking restrictions on the parade route start at 8 a.m. and conclude when the parade finishes.

The 2019 Downtown Macon Christmas Parade starts at 4 p.m. at the corner of MLK Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street. The planned route will take the parade up Cherry Street to First Street, where the procession will turn right onto First Street and travel over to Mulberry Street, where it will take another right from Mulberry Street to MLK Jr. Boulevard where it will end.