Salvation Army of Central Georgia feeds families for Thanksgiving

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Salvation Army of Central Georgia opened its doors on Thanksgiving to give those in need a hot meal.

Matthew Hall, chairman of the Salvation Army’s advisory board, says the purpose of the free meal is to share blessings.

“We want to be there to serve them and to serve all of our neighbors,” said Hall.

Nearly 40 people showed up when the Salvation Army first opened its doors, and more continued to come. Volunteers also participated in this act of kindness.

“I hope that we’re able to make a dent in someone’s life,” Hall said.

Macon resident Ed Smith says he’s thankful for the meal. He adds that he has no family and this means a lot to him.

“To help people in need and for someone who doesn’t have anywhere else to go,” said Smith.

Chairman Hall says this is the season to be thankful and he wants all who attended to know, “I hope that they know that they can come here for love, for Hope, and for encouragement.”