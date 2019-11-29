Tubman Museum hosts Black Friday Vendors Market

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- For some on Black Friday in middle Georgia, small businesses and entrepreneurs took the time to display great deals they have to offer.
The Tubman Museum held a Vendors Market for people to celebrate Black Friday, by supporting black entrepreneurs and businesses.
Various entrepreneurs and small businesses gathered on the showroom floor to display great deals.
“A lot of new business owners don’t have a physical location, and the internet is doing great for them, but there’s nothing like that face to face customer service,” Ray Wilson, Co-director said.
Vendors showcased various goods and services from customizing jewelry, body and hair products, to health services.
The Black Friday Vendors Market also highlighted downtown developments as well.