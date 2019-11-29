Tubman Museum hosts Black Friday Vendors Market

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- For some on Black Friday in middle Georgia, small businesses and entrepreneurs took the time to display great deals they have to offer.

The Tubman Museum held a Vendors Market for people to celebrate Black Friday, by supporting black entrepreneurs and businesses.

- Advertisement -

Various entrepreneurs and small businesses gathered on the showroom floor to display great deals.

“A lot of new business owners don’t have a physical location, and the internet is doing great for them, but there’s nothing like that face to face customer service,” Ray Wilson, Co-director said.

Vendors showcased various goods and services from customizing jewelry, body and hair products, to health services.

The Black Friday Vendors Market also highlighted downtown developments as well.