WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins (11-1) is going for its ninth straight win as they host Clarke Central (9-3) Friday at the McConnell-Talbert Stadium in round three of the high school football playoffs.

The Demons are rolling at the right time.

They’ve won eight straight, the last two being playoff wins.

They took down Jonesboro in round one – 28-7 the final in that game.

And in round two, they knocked out Rome in a close one, 25-17 …

Warner Robins is averaging 33 points per game and allowing 14.2 points on defense. The Demons eliminated Clarke Central in last year’s quarterfinal, 21-14.

Here’s head coach Marquis Westbrook.

THE COACH

“Our keys to victory: We gotta take care of us,” said Westbrook.” I know I said that last week. We gotta make sure we maintain our composure. Don’t let our highs be too high. And don’t get too low on negative plays. Just keep chopping and we just have to keep grinding throughout the ball game.”