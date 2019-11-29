Warner Robins head coach Marquis Westbrook thriving in first year

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins’ football season has been magical, but what’s even more impressive is the way Marquis Westbrook is thriving in his first year as head coach.

“It’s been a really good ride. A really good journey,” Westbrook said. “But it’s been a great learning experience from an administrative standpoint as well. You know, just handling day to day stuff. I’m enjoying it and learning a whole lot.”

- Advertisement -

You see, not only is Westbrook in his first year, but he’s also the first Black head coach in the history of Houston County. He took over the program after the previous coach left for Jones County.

“You know, when I talked to kids and other stakeholders about what they want to see in a coach, it all came back to Marquis Westbrook,” Warner Robins Principal Chris McCook said. “He’s just a champion. He’s been a winner everywhere he’s been. He cares about kids. That’s more than just what’s on the football field.”

The Demons went 10-1 in the regular-season, and 5-0 in their region. They closed the regular-season winning six straight and then wrapped it up by winning their third straight region title against Veterans.

“Every week it’s a little pressure,” Westbrook said. “To go out there and win because you know the type of players you have, but I don’t look at it as a burden. I take it as an opportunity to show what these kids can do.”

Now the team is having great success in the playoffs. They’re in the quarterfinals for the third straight season. But, the job isn’t done.

Here’s what coach Westbrook says success looks like to him.

“Success would be, man, if we can finish it. If we can play hard as we possibly can every game, then that’s a success for us. We know we want expectations of having a ring. If we can play hard and we go give it our all. I think that’ll be the outcome.”