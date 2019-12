MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man was found shot to death in his car Sunday morning.

Investigators say 23-year-old Eric Broomfield was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his 2003 GMC in an alley off Winton Avenue.

Jones says pronounced Broomfield dead at 8:15 Sunday morning.

This is the 25th homicide in Macon for 2019.

The investigation is underway. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.