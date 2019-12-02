Family of three injured in late night car crash on I-475

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A family of three was injured late Sunday night after their car crashed on the interstate.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Rachel Gonzales of Norcross, Georgia was driving on I-475 south near the split with I-75 just before midnight Sunday. She lost control of her SUV, it hit a guardrail and the SUV rolled over. 20 year old Mario Mira and their 5 month old daughter were also in the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 5 month old was ejected from the vehicle. All three people were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and they are all in stable condition.