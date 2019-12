MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – 23 year old Macon man found in a car shot to death: https://41nbc.com/2019/12/01/coroner-man-23-found-shot-death-car/

Family of three injured from car crash on I-475: https://41nbc.com/2019/12/02/340596/

- Advertisement -

December 2nd, 2019 Weather Outlook: https://41nbc.com/2019/12/02/mostly-dry-week-ahead-2/