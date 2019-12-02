Two masked men wanted for robbing Dollar General store at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking for two men they say robbed a dollar store at gunpoint over the weekend.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened at the Dollar General at 4944 Mount Pleasant Church Road in Macon at 11:45 Saturday night.

Investigators say two men wearing black clothes, black masks and gloves went up to two employees as the store was closing. The men pulled out guns and demanded the employees open the store and give them money. After getting the cash, they ran. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.