Dublin City School students getting out early Friday for football game

DUBLIN, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Students in the Dublin City School District will be getting out early on Friday. That’s because the high school football team is playing in the semifinals.

According to a release from the school district, the football team is playing in Thomasville Friday night. Students at Dublin Middle School, Dublin High School and Moore Street School will be let out at 11:30 a.m. Hillcrest Irish Gifted Academy and Susie Dasher Elementary School students will be let out at 11:45 a.m.

The exams that were scheduled for that day will be moved to Monday, December 9th.

A student fan bus will leave from the high school at 2 p.m. Students can purchase tickets on Thursday and they must bring that ticket to ride the bus. The tickets are $15, which includes transportation and game admission.

For more information, visit dcsirish.com