Baldwin County turns former jail into animal shelter

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former jail facility in Milledgeville is now being used as an Animal shelter.

Community leaders and county officials gathered at the new Baldwin County Animal Services Shelter for a ribbon-cutting Monday.

In July, Baldwin County commissioners approved a $220,000 project to repurpose an old jail for the animal shelter.

“Since we were already dealing with a structure that was already here, we didn’t have to build anything,” Rebecca Lanier, Animal Services Shelter Manager said. “The biggest part of our budget was the kennels itself. We got top of the line kennels for our animals.”

Community leaders and volunteers mentioned that the former Baldwin County Animal Shelter was outdated and needed improvements.

“We have better state-of-the-art equipment for cleaning purposes, and sterilization,” Deb Campbell, coordinator of Baldwin County Jail Dog Program said.

The Baldwin County Animal Services Shelter partnered with Georgia College. The college helps the animal shelter and trains those who want to volunteer.

