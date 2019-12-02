Beverley Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health holds annual tree lighting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beverley Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health held its annual tree lighting Monday.

Bryan Thompson, an 8-year-old cancer patient, got the opportunity to light the tree. Thompson lit the tree on behalf of all the hospital’s patients.

- Advertisement -

“It means a lot to me and my mom because we have been through a lot,” Thompson said. “And now we’re done with it. Now we can go back to the usual things that I couldn’t do before. That I can now since I do not have cancer anymore.”

Also, the Mercer University Children’s Choir provided musical entertainment for the event.