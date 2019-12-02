City runoffs, state House special election set in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) – Voters in cities across Georgia will choose candidates in runoff elections Tuesday, and fill a vacancy in a southwest Georgia state House seat.

A runoff election for mayor in Savannah headlines the municipal races, with Alderman Van Johnson seeking to unseat incumbent Eddie DeLoach.

- Advertisement -

Voters in Valdosta will be choosing a new mayor, with former fire chief J.D. Rice going up against talk show host Scott James Matheson. In Albany, incumbent Mayor Dorothy Hubbard seeks a third term against lawyer Kermit “Bo” Dorough.

In metro Atlanta, voters will settle mayor’s races in College Park, Doraville, Morrow and Smyrna.