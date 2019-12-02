Former MLB, NFL player reads to Hartley Elementary students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — From the field to the classroom, former professional baseball player Brian Jordan read to students at Hartley Elementary School in Macon Monday.

Jordan read a children’s book that he authored — I Told You I Can Play. He wrote and published the book to help close the 3rd-grade literacy gap.

The Jordan Foundation

- Advertisement -

Jordan also began the Jordan Foundation in 1998. The scholarship program helps kids achieve their educational goals.

“Most importantly, I wanted to graduate from college to show athletes that you can be successful in the field, but you also can be successful off the field,” said Jordan. “So education was important to me, my mom and my family.”

Also, the United Way Of Central Georgia gave away nearly 200 copies of Jordan’s book to eager students.