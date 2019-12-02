MACON, Georgia, (41NBC/WMGT) — Black Friday and Cyber Monday have ended while Giving Tuesday begins.

“[It is about] Being able to talk about our programming and tell people a little bit about what we’ve been doing throughout the year. To encourage people to give back to the community,” said Executive Director Leila Regan-Porter for the Otis Redding Foundation.

Regan-Porter says the organization has been participating for a few years now.

Porter says they originally began with Georgia Gives — another program to help the foundation. However, combining it with Giving Tuesday was a better option.

“It’s definitely been increasing every year,” shared the executive director.

Giving Tuesday is a day that people and organizations such as the Otis Redding Foundation, Loaves and Fishes, United in Pink, and many more ask the community to give back for things such as educational programs and medical equipment for animals.

There is also another group that seeks to give back to our furry friends.

“All these donations go to helping us pay those bills, keeping up the facility, and being able to save little dogs,” said Heather Veal volunteer at All About the Animals Rescue.

According to Veal, the rescue is one of the few facilities in Macon that is not a foster base. This means the animals are kept in kennels and don’t have foster families to care for them.

“We operate on donations alone. We get no help from the state,” shared Veal.

Donation information

For Giving Tuesday, every donation helps and aides the community, just like the rescue.

To donate, visit givingtuesday.org. Giving Tuesday runs until 12 a.m. on December 3, 2019