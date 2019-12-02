MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb community wants to make sure kids in need have gifts under the tree.

Layaway Santa returns for its 7th year. Putting a dollar in a designated tip box can go a long way this holiday season.

“There’s a need in our community with all of the poverty levels,” organizer Chris Floore said. “This is one way in which we could reach out and help relieve that stress for the parents and make sure we have a Merry Christmas.”

Floore says in the six years, Layaway Santa raised $32,000. Every dollar goes to pay off layaways for families. This year, Floore says the goal is to raise $7,000.

Local businesses and restaurants participate by having the tip box out.

Famous Mike’s owner Mike Seekins says he’s a proud participant of Layaway Santa.

“I’m real proud to be a part of it because… we raised more money than anybody else last year,” Seekins said. “So we’re getting a trophy for it. That just makes me proud of my customer base. It shows you what we’re about here at Famous Mike’s.”

Event information

There’s two fundraisers for Layaway Santa, too. This Saturday, Society Garden is having an all-day Christmas Jam, and Amstar on Zebulon is having a Star Wars private screening auction. Part of the proceeds goes to Layaway Santa.

Funds are being collected until December 22nd.