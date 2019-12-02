Investigators need help identifying, finding Lizella theft suspects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb Sheriff’s investigators need your help identifying and finding a person of interest in Lizella.

- Advertisement -

Investigators believe he is connected to thefts that happened in the Yellowstone Way area of Lizella. Witnesses reported this subject and another unidentified man in a black sedan.

Investigators say witnesses spotted the subjects on Yellowstone Way, entering a wooded area and returning to the car with bags. Also, in this case, deputies recovered a stolen air calibration meter from a service truck.

Anyone with information

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the person above, please contact Investigator Tony Moss at (478) 803-4458 or (478) 478 957-3575 TMOSS@MACONBIBB.US.

You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.